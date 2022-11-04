Earlier this week, Kari Lake drew laughs from her crowd when she made light of the horrific Paul Pelosi attack, mocking the Pelosis for not having enough security. But two days later, after much backlash, the Big Lie supporter running for Arizona governor claimed she "never made light" of the hammer attack, blaming her deplorable humor on "creative editing" by the "fake news media."

But The Late Show begs to differ, showing us what a Kari Lake "creative editing" makeover would really look like. Hint: it would only bring us closer to the truth. See video below:

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com