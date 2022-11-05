Artist recycles vaccine syringe caps into dresses

Violetta Riedel is an artist who recycles vaccine syringe caps into dresses. After working at a vaccination clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic she decided to transform plastic waste from the syringes and their caps into something wearable. From afar, I wouldn't have guessed that these playful dresses were made from medical supplies. I love to see people finding ways to transform trash into something creative.

Youtube:

