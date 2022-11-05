Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger played by Electric Toothbrushes

Another banger has been released by the Device Orchestra. Curious how a band made up of electric toothbrushes would cover Daft Punk's Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger? These inanimate band members don't miss a beat.

"Daft Punk's Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger played by three electric toothbrushes and an ab belt. One of the toothbrushes holds a 3d-printed dumbbell. Two dumbbells and a kettlebell stand in the background and watch the devices play the song.

You've asked me to make a video of a Daft Punk song for a long time and here it finally is! It was hard to pick the song as Daft Punk has made so many legendary songs. I guess we might new Daft Punk videos in the future!"