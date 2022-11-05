Atlas Obscura recently posted this spooky list of 11 monster museums around the world. The list includes museums dedicated to various cryptids such as the Mothman of West Virginia, the Museum of the Beast of Gevaudan in France, or the Arnarfjörður's Skrímslasetrið museum in Iceland. Whether you believe in these blood-thirsty beasts or just appreciate their lore, these museums all look like must-sees if you have the chance to visit.