Redactle is a fun game where you must guess a wikipedia article

In Redactle, players are presented with a wikipedia article full of redacted words. Type in a guess to see how many times a word fits into the article, if any. The game feels incredibly hard at first, but becomes easier as you guess more words.

"Redactle is a daily browser game where the user tries to determine the subject of a random obfuscated Wikipedia article, chosen from Wikipedia's 10,000 Vital Articles (Level 4). A new puzzle will be available every day at 11:00 AM CDT (16:00 UTC). Follow Redactle on Twitter @RedactleGame. Created by John Turner

The answer to yesterday's Redactle was: january"