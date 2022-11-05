The Exorcist: a 1974 horror comic by Kazuo Umenzu

Popkin

William Friedkin's The Exorcist was made available in Japan a year after its release in the United States. To celebrate its arrival the grandmaster of Japanese horror manga, Kazuo Umezu, made this awesome mixed media The Exorcist comic. It was created for the July 7th issue of Shonen Sunday in 1974. I love the experimental way that it combines film stills with loud and colorful horror drawings.