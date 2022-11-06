Dagomar Rochmann had a hobby of swallowing and regurgitating unexpected items

Popkin

Dagomar Rochmann had a hobby of swallowing and regurgitating items such as fish, frogs, mice, and clementines. In the video, he swallows a whole citrus fruit, takes a couple drags of a cigarette, and then regurgitates the unpeeled, unbitten fruit. I can't find a video of him doing this with any of the other specimens I mentioned, but just seeing it in my imagination is more than enough.