How insects play a role in crime scenes

Popkin

Wired explains how insects and bugs play a role in crime scenes. Forensic entomologist Dr. Paola Magni explains "Insects never lie. Insects are tiny witnesses". She uses these "tiny witnesses" to bring justice to victims of violent crimes. Bugs can reveal how much a body has decayed, giving investigators an insight into details such as time of death. The overlap between the study of insects and forensics is a grisly yet fascinating one to learn about. 