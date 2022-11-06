Wired explains how insects and bugs play a role in crime scenes. Forensic entomologist Dr. Paola Magni explains "Insects never lie. Insects are tiny witnesses". She uses these "tiny witnesses" to bring justice to victims of violent crimes. Bugs can reveal how much a body has decayed, giving investigators an insight into details such as time of death. The overlap between the study of insects and forensics is a grisly yet fascinating one to learn about.
How insects play a role in crime scenes
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- crime
- forensics
- insects
Catalytic converter crime ring "taken down" with 21 arrests
The Justice Department writes that it has taken down a crime ring specializing in stealing catalytic converters. It started at the metal plant where it all gets sent, in New Jersey, then worked its way back to "thieves, dealers and processors" in California and Oklahoma. "With California's higher emission standards, our community has become a… READ THE REST
Site documents Republican "sexual predators, abusers, and enablers"
Here's a Google Doc named "Republican Sexual Predators, Abusers, and Enablers" listing 905 such cases, from credible accusations to criminal convictions, each with receipts. The list is being compiled by someone calling themselves "Cajsa Lilliehook." Fact Keepers provides some context and information about them: Cajsa Lilliehook is a virtual identity on a site called Second Life, an online multimedia… READ THE REST
Who killed the student activist Oscar Gómez?
On November 17, 1994, when Oscar Gómez's body was found at the bottom of a massive cliff in Santa Barbara, California, he was a familiar and popular voice on the student radio public affairs program "La Onda Xicana" (The Xicana thing, or literally, Xicana wave) at the University of California, Davis. Gómez took decisive stances… READ THE REST
Black Friday deals are already here — get all the holiday wine you need for 80% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The holidays are coming, which means holiday parties are coming! Get-togethers often require plenty of wine, though, which is why we're so excited that an early Black Friday drop is here: You can get 18… READ THE REST
Start your Black Friday early with this AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush on sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whatever the reason, whether it be stress, time, money, or just laziness, your oral hygiene has taken a hit in the worst possible way. There's still time, and your teeth have… READ THE REST
This unique rolling cooler will keep your refreshments cold for hours
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Fall is many people's favorite time of year, especially loved for its abundance of fun events, sports, and holidays. Keep the party going all season long with the Halftime Chiller Classic Rolling… READ THE REST