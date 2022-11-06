Meet Hertta the Sphynx, a hairless wonder!

I'm a sucker for a weird-looking animal, and Sphynx cats sure fit the bill. Here's one of my favorites of the breed – a fabulous feline named Hertta who lives in Helsinki, Finland. Here she is stretching, showing off her fabulous legs that look like some sort of alien/chicken collab. Here she is in all her naked glory, slurping up water. Here's a close up of her gorgeous toes–wait until the end when she stretches! And, finally, here's a close up of her incredible face, with the biggest ears and bluest eyes. How fabulous is Hertta? Cute creature rating: 10/10! For more Hertta, check out her TikTok.