Mr. Yakkerboo and Blue is a wonderfully weird sculpture in Australia

Popkin

Mr. Yakkerboo and Blue is a wonderfully weird sculpture in Australia. It was designed by an artist named Julie Squires whose sculptures are scattered throughout the country. Mr. Yakkerboo is a local cryptid in Melbourne. Every year he's praised at the Yakkerboo festival and parade in Pakenham. I love the way this mythical creature looks, and I would gladly partake in any festival dedicated to it.

(Image from Wikipedia)