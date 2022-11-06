Mr. Yakkerboo and Blue is a wonderfully weird sculpture in Australia. It was designed by an artist named Julie Squires whose sculptures are scattered throughout the country. Mr. Yakkerboo is a local cryptid in Melbourne. Every year he's praised at the Yakkerboo festival and parade in Pakenham. I love the way this mythical creature looks, and I would gladly partake in any festival dedicated to it.
Mr. Yakkerboo and Blue is a wonderfully weird sculpture in Australia
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Right to repair law, America's first, approved by New York legislature
After sailing through New York's legislature, America's first right-to-repair bill may soon head to governor Kathy Hochul for approval. The law obliges technology manufacturers to make tools and parts available to independent repair shops. Spectrum Local News: Supporters of the bill, including [assemblywoman] Fahy, said the bill will allow for economic growth in this sector… READ THE REST
Bartending robot can make your favorite drink and crack jokes with you
This bartending robot can make your favorite drink and crack jokes with you. It's programmed to take in information about the faces and speech patterns of its customers. Using this information, it tries to determine your mood so that it knows how to interact with you. It wears a little vest and a bowtie to… READ THE REST
PlayStation 5 jailbroken
Sony's PlayStation 5 game console has been jailbroken, meaning that users may soon be running their own software on it. Marco Cocomello: The most exciting part of the PS5 jailbreak comes at the end of the video where the hacker installs the infamous Silent Hills P.T Demo which was officially delisted from the PlayStation Store… READ THE REST
Win a ton of money before Black Friday with an early price drop on this puzzle
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's a lot you can do with a million bucks, even more so with two million. And, while you don't just have hundos laying around as pocket change, no one said it… READ THE REST
Black Friday deals are already here — get all the holiday wine you need for 80% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The holidays are coming, which means holiday parties are coming! Get-togethers often require plenty of wine, though, which is why we're so excited that an early Black Friday drop is here: You can get 18… READ THE REST
Start your Black Friday early with this AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush on sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whatever the reason, whether it be stress, time, money, or just laziness, your oral hygiene has taken a hit in the worst possible way. There's still time, and your teeth have… READ THE REST