Maven of morbid curiosities, Luth Luther, offers up ten of the weirdest, unintentionally creepy television ads from the 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond. Trust me, the Tickle antiperspirant and Baby Laugh A-Lot ads are worth the price of admission.
Ten of the most unintentionally creepy TV ads through the years
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- advertisements
- creep city
- television
- weirdness
Sandman is getting a second season
For decades, comic fans wondered what a live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's award-winning comic The Sandman would look like. Initially, there were talks of bringing the series to the silver screen, but given the massive scale of the property, television seemed like the better medium. After several years of waiting for an announcement of any kind, fans of… READ THE REST
Check out that time Homer Simpson guest-starred on L.A. Law
The Simpsons is famous for its stellar roster of special guests. Once the show ascended into the upper echelon of pop culture phenomena in the early '90s, landing a guest spot on The Simpsons became one of the most coveted television appearances in Hollywood. As Springfield's favorite family began to grow in renown, The Simpsons even began to lend their… READ THE REST
Friday the 13th prequel series in the works
No matter how hard you try, the killers in slasher films just keep coming back. You could run them over 747, and they'd still shamble toward you with murderous intent with only 15 minutes left in the flick. Having slashers possess a veritable level of invincibility has become a standard for the genre, but Michael… READ THE REST
Black Friday deals are already here — get all the holiday wine you need for 80% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The holidays are coming, which means holiday parties are coming! Get-togethers often require plenty of wine, though, which is why we're so excited that an early Black Friday drop is here: You can get 18… READ THE REST
Start your Black Friday early with this AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush on sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whatever the reason, whether it be stress, time, money, or just laziness, your oral hygiene has taken a hit in the worst possible way. There's still time, and your teeth have… READ THE REST
This unique rolling cooler will keep your refreshments cold for hours
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Fall is many people's favorite time of year, especially loved for its abundance of fun events, sports, and holidays. Keep the party going all season long with the Halftime Chiller Classic Rolling… READ THE REST