The Szpilki Magazine archive on instagram is full of wild underground cartoons. Szpilki Magazine was a Satirical Polish Magazine published between 1936-1994. The magazine was suspended during martial law during World War II in Poland. After starting up again in 1943, it combined with another magazine called Mucha (magazine). The magazine finally came to an end in 1994. Luckily, this instagram page has been kind enough to share hundreds of incredible illustrations from the magazine. Many of the illustrations are reminiscent of things that could have been found in the underground comix publication Weirdo.

(Featured image from wikipedia)