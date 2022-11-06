The trailer for "New Gods: Yang Jian" looks spellbinding

For close to two decades, Japanese animation has held the spotlight when it comes to Eastern cartoons. After years of being an underground secret, anime hit the mainstream in the late 90s and 2000s with the Toonami block from Cartoon Network. Now anime has become so interwoven into the American experience that films based on popular shonen properties routinely dominate at the box office. Take this weekend, for example. Shonen Jump's enormously popular anime series One Piece is flooding theaters across the nation with profits. So much so that One Piece: Film Red is currently duking it out with Black Adam for the weekend's top spot.

Although Japan has been dominant in Eastern animation, China has been making significant strides in beefing up its own cartoon output. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for GKids' New Gods: Yang Jian, a Chinese computer-animated film that looks like an action-packed thrill ride.