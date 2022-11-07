Bird frantically calls for help after its baby falls into drain. Thankfully someone notices (video)

When a distressed bird in Australia frantically chirped near a storm drain, 28-year-old Instagrammer Hudson had a hunch she'd find a trapped baby bird — and she was right. Lifting up the metal grating that covered the drain, Hudson spotted a limp chick amongst a pile of cold wet leaves. But after using her car heater to warm the critter up, the baby bird was as good as new. Watch how happy Mama and Baby are to be reunited. (And days later, two follow-up videos, here and here, show both parents keeping a good eye on Baby so as not to repeat their mistake.)

Via Hindustan Times

Front page thumbnail image: Paul Reeves Photography / shutterstock.com