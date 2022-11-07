If you need a break from whatever you're doing, and want to feel slightly better about yourself, knowing that even the most beloved celebrities are hated by SOMEONE, here's a funny 16-minute compilation of celebrities reading mean tweets directed at them.
Here are some of my favorites:
- Andy Garcia reads the tweet: "If I've said it once, I've said a hundred times: Fuck Andy Garcia." He just cracks a tiny smile.
- David Blaine reads the tweet: "David Blaine looks like his voice is putting his face to sleep." He just stares, with a blank face, at the camera, and doesn't react.
- Benedict Cumberbatch reads the tweet: "Benadict Cumberbatch, what a dickhead." He responds, "Hmmm, it's BENEdict, dickhead."
- Allison Janney reads the tweet: "Allison Janney looks like a substitute teacher everyone hates." She responds, "Well, FUCK YOU!" and then smiles.
- Julia Roberts reads the tweet, while laughing: "There are people who think Julia Roberts is hot!? Her gigantic mouth looks like it will devour an elephant in one bite." She laughs again.
- Sophia Vergara reads the tweet: "Sophia Vergara sounds like she has a dick in her mouth. I hate hearing her talk." She responds: "WHAT'S WRONG WITH HAVING A DICK IN MY MOUTH?"