Make your bed irresistible with over $70 off this luxury bamboo blend sheet set

We all need sleep, but despite it being a crucial part of each person's day, we don't all invest in it. That's a major mistake. After all, a good night's sleep positively benefits your physical and mental health.

But if you find yourself pushing off your bedtime, high-quality bedsheets might help allure you in sooner. You might think investing in sheets can be pretty pricey, but this six-piece bamboo sheet set by Bed Bath Functions proves otherwise. It's on sale now for $36.99, down from $109.

Here's what sets these sheets apart. Not only are they ultra-soft, silky, and make a beautiful addition to any bed or decor (they come in multiple colors and sizes!), but they're also made of an organic bamboo fiber blend. According to Bed Bath Functions, this makes the sheets hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking, which could make tucking yourself in much more comfortable. Plus, the sheets are wrinkle-free, adding to their crisp appearance

The set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. You can choose from colors like aqua, evergreen, grey, mint, periwinkle, and much more to perfectly complement your bedroom. (Note about care: Do not bleach, dry clean, or iron this set. Instead, make sure you machine wash them in cold water and tumble dry on low heat.)

Still unsure if you should upgrade your current sheets? Just consider what the users have to say about them. Verified customer Jeff F. raved, "They are very soft and comfortable and help keep you cool at night. Put some on the guest bed and our guest bought them the day after sleeping on them one night." To top it off, the sheet set earned 4.5 out of 5 in our store across more than 400 reviews.

Revamp how you sleep with the 6-Piece Bamboo-Blend Comfort Luxury Sheet Set, available for just $36.99.

