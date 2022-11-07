This fellow is the fastest clapper in the world

Dalton Meyer, 20, of Davenport, Iowa, is officially the world's fastest clapper. He clapped his hands 1,140 times in one minute, a verified Guinness World Record. Apparently he's been practicing since elementary school. From the Quad-City Times:

Eli Bishop, who previously held the world record for 1,103 claps in one minute, developed the wrist clapping technique Meyer utilizes. Wrist clapping is when a clapper strikes their palm with their wrist and fingers, rather than just fingers to palms[…] It took two attempts — the first ripping the skin of his wrist because of friction — to hit that record-breaking number.

He should become the new spokesperson for The Clapper…. Clap on. Clap off. The Clapper.