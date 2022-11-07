This fellow is the fastest clapper in the world

David Pescovitz

Dalton Meyer, 20, of Davenport, Iowa, is officially the world's fastest clapper. He clapped his hands 1,140 times in one minute, a verified Guinness World Record. Apparently he's been practicing since elementary school. From the Quad-City Times:

Eli Bishop, who previously held the world record for 1,103 claps in one minute, developed the wrist clapping technique Meyer utilizes. Wrist clapping is when a clapper strikes their palm with their wrist and fingers, rather than just fingers to palms[…]

It took two attempts — the first ripping the skin of his wrist because of friction — to hit that record-breaking number. 

He should become the new spokesperson for The Clapper…. Clap on. Clap off. The Clapper.