This is the breakthrough tech demo that inspired the iconic steps scene in Rocky

In 1975, Garrett Brown invented the Steadicam, the now-common technology that enables a camera operator to move around while isolating the camera itself from the herky-jerky motion, resulting in a smooth shot. The test footage above is what inspired, and allowed, director John G. Avildsen to shoot the iconic steps scene in Rocky, seen below. From Wikipedia:

The Steadicam was first used in the Hal Ashby film Bound for Glory (1976), receiving an Academy Award (Best Cinematography), and since used on such films as Rocky, filming Rocky's running and training sequences, and Return of the Jedi, where Brown walked through a Redwood forest with the Steadicam shooting film at 1 frame per second to achieve the illusion of high speed motion during the speeder-bike chase.