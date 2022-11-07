TikTok creator attempts to solve the mystery of Blues Clues' spice family

Watch this hilarious and surprisingly well-researched and insightful analysis of the spice family from Blues Clues — which consists of Mrs. Pepper and Mr. Salt, and their children, Paprika, Cinnamon, Sage, and Ginger. TikTok creator Munchy_Monk notices that Sage and Ginger look different than the rest of the children — they have cork tops rather than "the established shakers" — and this sparks a series of questions to which he must find answers!

He first asks, "Were they adopted? Perhaps. But I believe this is a case of genetics, similar to the ability of two straight-haired parents to produce a curly-haired child, and vice versa." He also poses the question, "But is Mr. Salt the father of these twins?" And explains, "My suspicions rose not from Sage, but from Ginger, with Ginger famously being native to Southeast Asia." He then embarks on a quest to figure out the mystery, which leads him to discover the history and geographical origins of all of the spices in question. Watch the rest of his TikTok to hear his final hypothesis!