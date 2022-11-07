Tyson's CFO arrested after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home

How drunk do you have to be to fall asleep in the wrong house? That's what happened to Tyson's CFO, John R Tyson, who was arrested on Sunday morning when a woman found him asleep in her bed. She called the police, who came to the house and tried to wake him up. According to KNWA News, Tyson momentarily set up, and then laid back down and tried to go back to sleep.

The report states there was an odor of alcohol on his breath and body and his movements appeared sluggish and uncoordinated. Tyson was arrested for Criminal Trespass and Public Intoxication and booked into the Washington County Detention Center. He was released Sunday evening.

Finding a Tyson executive in your bed gives new meaning to Tyson Food's tagline: "Have you had your Tyson today?"

If anyone is worried that young Mr. Tyson will have to spend any time in jail, or otherwise be held responsible for his actions, fear not. His father is Tyson board chairman John H. Tyson, a billionaire.