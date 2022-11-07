Was this 1968 Finnish recording the prototypical birth of hardcore techno?

Gareth Branwyn

This fascinating video on the Electric Byway channel looks at the 1968 release of "Dance of the Anthropoids," a recording by artist, designer, instrument maker, and composer, Erikki Kurenniemi.

The video wonders if this recording can be considered proto-hardcore/speedcore techno and an important piece of techno history. The track is basically a series of machine tests at from 200 to over 600 bpm. The machine Kurenniemi was playing around with was the Andromatic, a synthesizer that he had built for Swedish composer Ralph Lundsten.