Was this 1968 Finnish recording the prototypical birth of hardcore techno?

This fascinating video on the Electric Byway channel looks at the 1968 release of "Dance of the Anthropoids," a recording by artist, designer, instrument maker, and composer, Erikki Kurenniemi.

The video wonders if this recording can be considered proto-hardcore/speedcore techno and an important piece of techno history. The track is basically a series of machine tests at from 200 to over 600 bpm. The machine Kurenniemi was playing around with was the Andromatic, a synthesizer that he had built for Swedish composer Ralph Lundsten.