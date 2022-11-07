Watch Ted Cruz get booed — and nearly hit with a beer can — while riding on a parade float

Sen. Ted Cruz kept a stiff upper lip as crowds blasted him with boos at the Astros 2022 World Championship parade in downtown Houston today (see videos below). With nowhere to run, the Cancun beachcomber pretended not to notice all the booing and bird-flipping as he stiffly waved to hundreds of thousands of Astros fans from a float. He was aware enough, however, to manage dodging a beer can that was aimed straight for his head — with the help of his floatmate's good reflexes (see last video below).

Ted Cruz pulled off what I thought was impossible- getting booed at a championship parade. pic.twitter.com/B4oVgP404Q — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 7, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz showered with boos at the Houston Astros' World Series paradepic.twitter.com/PkjRTTSBLS — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 7, 2022

Ted Cruz vs Houston Tx… lol pic.twitter.com/KfI5Uv7t9S — Asia (@Natural_I3eauty) November 7, 2022

Beer can thrown at Ted Cruz at the Astros parade today 🤣…they sure love him in his hometown pic.twitter.com/UcnerhOQEJ — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 7, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: mark reinstein / shutterstock.com