Death-by-selfie increasing amongst Australians

Beautiful cliffside vistas and folks who take one step too many backward have converged to make Australia #5 on the world's list of "places where people die taking selfies." India is #1.

Petapixel:

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed the number of people who died from accidental falls over the past year. Some 3,747 people plunged to their deaths with 20 of them happening off cliffs.

The Herald Sun reports that this is the highest number of accidental falls from cliffs since the organization began tallying the data in 2012.

The data has raised fears that the rise of selfies is behind the trend in the country with more people risking their lives to take daredevil photographs for social media.

A study by the iO Foundation found 379 people were killed while taking selfies around the world between January 2008 and July 2021.

Australia ranked the fifth highest with 15 fatalities with India listed at the top with 100 deaths and the US second with 39 deaths.