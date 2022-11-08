In true GQP fashion, a MAGA man galavants around the country in a vibrant stars-'n'-stripes top hat attending freedoms rallies. Meanwhile, he admits he has no problem with gas prices or inflation because he already has his freedoms — thanks to his wife, who works 'round the clock to foot the bill.
"You know, it [inflation] has really affected my wife more than anything," the work-shy gentleman said. "She's keeping the regular job. So really, it hasn't affected me too much." (See video below.)
