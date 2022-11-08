In true GQP fashion, a MAGA man galavants around the country in a vibrant stars-'n'-stripes top hat attending freedoms rallies. Meanwhile, he admits he has no problem with gas prices or inflation because he already has his freedoms — thanks to his wife, who works 'round the clock to foot the bill.

"You know, it [inflation] has really affected my wife more than anything," the work-shy gentleman said. "She's keeping the regular job. So really, it hasn't affected me too much." (See video below.)

Guy out at the Trump rally in OH today is asked how inflation and gas prices has had on impact on him traveling around the country to attend all the rallies: "It's really affected my wife more than anything – she's the one keeping the regular job." pic.twitter.com/IyGcC2GTAP — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 7, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Roschetzky Photography / shutterstock.com