Marjorie Taylor Greene "supports" Ron DeSantis and Kari Lake in most amusing way (video)

Subtle genius Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is salivating to be on the Trump ticket in 2024, professes her undying support for her GQP comrades. "We need strong Republican governors like Ron DeSantis … We need Kari Lake to win in Arizona…"

But the Qongresswoman's ulterior motives couldn't be any more obvious. "We need strong Republican governors to fight and stay in for eight years and save their states — not to abandon their states and try to run for president." Nope, subtlety is not her strong suit.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who wants to be Trump's VP pick in 2024, says Ron DeSantis and Kari Lake need to serve a full 8 years as governors and not "abandon" their states. pic.twitter.com/e38yFoVBxx — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 8, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com