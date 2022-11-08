Spoiled doggo is shocked to get dry kibble instead of the usual special toppings (video)

Like a child facing down a bowl of plain steamed vegetables instead of the usual Happy Meal, this pup ain't buyin' the dry kibble in his bowl. Where in the heck are all the special toppings his humans usually spoil him with?

According to the video's TikTok post (below), serving the pooch dry kibble was only a test to see if he would actually eat it, which would make things easier for a dog sitter when the humans go on vacation. But nope, this doggo stood his ground, staring at the bowl of dry food and even growling under his breath until his kibble was properly doctored up.

