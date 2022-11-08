The Damned killing it on a "Night of a Thousand Vampires"

On October 28, 2019, dark punk darlings, The Damned, creeped onto the stage of London's Palladium Theater for a special night of music and Halloweeny theatrics, dubbed "A Night of A Thousand Vampires."

Here are two songs from the night, a rendition of their second single, "Neat Neat Neat" (from the first-ever punk rock album, Damned Damned Damned, 1977) and a fangtastic cover of Bauhaus' "Bela Lugosi's Dead."

The staging for this concert is amazing, done in collaboration with the Hammer House of Horror and the cast of The Circus of Horrors. A 2 CD/1 Blu-ray set of the evening is available.