VR loses its V; a new visor will kill you

Some defense contractor made a virtual reality helmet that will allow you to be shot in the head as penises rain down from the sky and an unimaginable number of dancing "Ally McBeal" babies laugh at you in eerie unison.
I can not wait to be mugged walking to virtual Amazon.
Vice:
Palmer Luckey, defense contractor and the father of modern virtual reality, has created a VR headset that will kill the user if they die in the game they're playing. He did this to commemorate the anime, Sword Art Online. Luckey is the founder of Oculus, a company he sold to Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion. This is the technology that Mark Zuckerberg rebranded as the foundation for Meta.
…
Luckey said that he used three explosive charges he usually uses for a "different project." Luckey didn't specify which project, but he is also the founder of Anduril, a weapons and defense contractor which has won massive contracts with the government, and that is already developing loitering munitions, anti-drone tech for U.S. special forces, and underwater drones.
Luckey wrote that he wants to keep tinkering. "I have plans for an anti-tamper mechanism that, like the NerveGear, will make it impossible to remove or destroy the headset," he said. "Even so, there are a huge variety of failures that could occur and kill the user at the wrong time. This is why I have not worked up the balls to actually use it myself."