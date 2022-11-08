You can master Google Workspace in as little as 12 hours with this $41 training

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

We love Google for a multitude of reasons. It's the most-used platform for everyone, from students learning a new skill to grandmas who need to find out how to ruin Thanksgiving dinner again. The most important tool Google has given us, however, is a complete suite to work off of without downloading pricey software. And now we have a 12-part bundle on how to use Google Workspace for just $41.

These training courses are provided by Intellezy Learning. This award-winning online learning company provides high-quality video courses to help students and organizations adopt technology, and it's taught over 180 thousand students on Udemy. With 16 hours of classes and a boatload of lessons to learn from, this training collection can take your Google Suite knowledge to the next level. Google Docs, Classroom, Chat and Meet, Drive, Jamboard, Keep, Sheets, Slides, and Gmail are all covered by this umbrella, leaving virtually no stone unturned.

You'll be inundated with smarts after breezing through the courses. They include tips and tricks for managing contacts for Gmail and editing Slides with graphics, charts, and animations. There are also lessons on entering data and formulas into sheets, working on notes and lists with Keep, and a ton more at your disposal.

Google Workspace isn't just for business people and number crunches; the bundle also has a soft spot for teachers of all kinds. It includes a quick tutorial on creating a Google Classroom, grading, adding content, and other things instructors might need to mold the minds of the future (or just get your students to the finish line. We know the last couple of years have been rough.)

Many folks interact with at least one of the Google suite's apps daily, but this training collection can teach you how to use each one like a pro. Right now, you can purchase the 2023 Complete Google Sheets and Docs Super Bundle for $41 (Reg. $2,400) or under $3.50 per course.

Prices subject to change.