Polyphia's "The Audacity" is jaw-droppingly beautiful in its complexity



Bands just ain't what they used to be. In the 20th century, most kids dreamed of learning an instrument and jamming with their friends in a makeshift garage band as they sought fame and fortune. And while the aforementioned scenario still occurs across the country, the frequency of said scene has diminished tremendously. With the advent of hip-hop and studio quality programs like Ableton and FL Studio becoming more accessible to everyone, most kids aim their musical aspirations at the rap game. Consequently, bands aren't as cool as they used to be, and finding great groups is substantially more challenging.

However, even though rock bands aren't as plentiful as they once were, the sparse field of contenders has virtually ensured that only the strongest bands survive. Such is the case with Polyphia, the band linked above. The song The Audacity from their new album Remember That You Will Die showcases the intense musical complexity and craftsmanship Polyphia is capable of.