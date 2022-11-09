Toho has a new Godzilla movie in the works

American Godzilla films are weird. Although Godzilla movies financed by American studios have stellar special effects, there's just something that always seems a little off about the flicks to the die-hard tokusatsu fans in attendance. The knee-jerk reaction is to say something to the effect of "oh, well, I guess if it isn't just guys in rubber costumes duking it out, then it doesn't work for you, huh?"

It's a fair question, as nostalgia plays a significant part in the fandom of most tokusatsu enthusiasts. However, rubber suits, or the lack of them, are an entirely different matter than what makes American Godzilla movies feel a little strange. Just compare 2014's Godzilla movie from Legendary Pictures to 2016's masterful Shin Godzilla from Toho Pictures. It's hard to describe, but Shin Godzilla just feels right, whereas the Legendary Picture's variant is lacking something. Well, according to Digital Spy, fans of Shin Godzilla are in for a treat as Toho pictures are gearing up for a new film next year.