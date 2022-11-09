Watch: Mako shark leaps right on top of charter boat while people are fishing

A group of people fishing for kingfish last weekend got quite a surprise when a mako shark leapt onto their boat.

"What are we going to do? What are we going to do?" a couple of guys on the charter boat could be heard saying in the video below.

Fortunately, according to NZHerald.com, the huge creature, that had taken the kingfish bait, only hung around for about "two minutes tops" before it finally wriggled free and slid back into the water. It's not clear if any kingfish were caught that day.

Front page thumbnail image: wildestanimal / shutterstock.com