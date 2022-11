Cash Box magazine described The Hollies' 1965 pop hit, "Look Through Any Window," as a "medium-paced laconic teen-slanted ditty with a contagious repeating rhythmic riff." Now I know how to describe one of my favorite music genres!

I also like Gary Lewis & The Playboys' version:

Completists will also want to listen to Yugoslavia's Elipse perform a Serbo-Croatian version entitled "Pogledaj kroz prozor":

And don't forget Brazil's Renato e seus Blue Caps knock out "Pra Você Não Sou Ninguém":