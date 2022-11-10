Beloved 114-year-old Japanese candy company will close in January

The Sakumaseika Company has been making candy since 1908. Its most famous confectionary is called Sakuma's Drops, fruit-flavored hard candy that comes in an iconic tin box. The Tokyo-based company announced this week that inflation pressures are forcing it to shut its doors in January. It currently employs a staff of about 100.

Reuters reports that "all is not lost for fans." Old folks who like Sakuma's Drops can switch over to a competitor's candy, called Sakuma Drops.

From Reuters: