How would food walk?

I don't know who this person is, but I totally want to be friends with them! Watch this video, where they imagine how a bunch of different pastas and other foods would walk. I've never pondered this before, but now I won't be able to stop thinking about how the burrito I just ate would walk, or the toast I had for breakfast, or the sushi I'll have later. Somehow, the person in the video nails every walk! I think my favorites are fusilli (so sassy!), oysters (so chaotic!), and sourdough (so tortured!). Enjoy!