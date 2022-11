If the incredible Chris Wolstenholme, bass player for MUSE, ever needs someone to fill in for him, here's his guy. Bassist Charles Berthoud, an amazing musician I've posted about countless times before, created this one-minute "audition" in which he simultaneously plays both the bassline and melody to "Hysteria" — and on glowing strings to boot.

And here is MUSE's version:

Front page thumbnail image: DFP Photographic / shutterstock.com