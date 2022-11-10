KFC suggests Germany commemorate Kristallnacht with "more tender cheese"

Blaming it on an "error in our system," KFC, the folks who use an old southern colonel as their mascot, issued one of the most classically inappropriate Tweets of all time, encouraging German folks to usher in this year's Kristallnacht with extra cheese on their chicken strips.

KFC has apologized for the "error." If extra cheese goes well with broken glass, I wonder what goes with long knives — their bullshit mashed potatoes?

Raw Story: