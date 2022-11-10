Legendary Brazilian singer and Tropicália figurehead, Gal Costa, RIP

The great Gal Costa, whose incredible singing and proto-punk mindset was key to defining the Brazilian Tropicália art movement of the late 1960s, died yesterday at age 77. While informed by bossa nova, her expansive style blended psychedelia, soul, and jazz that continues to influence contemporary artists decades later.

"You have to be attentive and strong," Costa famously sang. "We don't have time to fear death."

From the New York Times: