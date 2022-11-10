MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle describes in 2 words why the GOP tanked (it's real simple, folks)

Most of Wednesday was spent analyzing and trying to deconstruct the Republican red-wave-that-never-was. But the reason for the GOP's embarrassing flop is extremely simple: it's Donald Trump, as MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle so succinctly explained.

"Realize, Donald J. Trump is a loser. He won once in 2016. Republicans lost in 2018. He lost in 2020. And if you really look at what happened last night, you can point it directly back to Trumpism," she said.

She then gave examples of the corrosive MAGA strategies that only backfired on the GQP: "Culture-pushing nonsense-culture wars – that's Trump. Election denying — that's obviously Trump. And limiting access to abortion — Donald Trump delivered that." she said.

And then she strips him down to his core: "He's a one-man wrecking machine."