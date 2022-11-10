Police officer kills bystander who helped victim after Walmart shooting

A Walmart parking lot, Center Township, Pennsylvania. A person is shot. A second person helps. A third person, after demanding they move away, pushes and tackles the second person so hard they hit their head on the ground and eventually die.

The first person was shot near their car. Kenneth Vinyard was the second person. The third person was a Center Township police officer. The officer only identified himself after inflicting the fatal injury.

Joel Sansone, the family's attorney stated, "On behalf of his fiancé and his family. I am demanding action. This officer should be immediately suspended pending the outcome of this investigation but the facts as I've been told he should be arrested and charged with manslaughter at the very least."

The State Police are investigating. Video surveillance is pending.