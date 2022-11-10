If you kill a man's dog and then steal his classic car, you deserve what happens to you. Clearly, this series of events was enough to draw Wick out of retirement, and have him change the entire hit-man'ing world.
Watch the first trailer for "John Wick 4"
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- keanu reeves
We're finally getting a sequel to Keanu Reeves' Constantine movie
Back in 2005, when Warner Brothers released their live-action Hellblazer adaptation with Keanu Reeves, I wanted nothing to do with the film. Based on Reeves' American accent and aesthetic alone, I couldn't imagine Constantine would be a faithful adaptation of the acclaimed source material. When I finally got around to watching the flick a year later, I discovered I… READ THE REST
Young Keanu Reeves reports on teddy bears in 1984 news clip
Before he was Ted, Neo, or John Wick, Keanu Reeves was a cub reporter for CBC newsmagazine Going Great. His beat? The 1984 International Teddy Bear Convention in Canada. He kind of killed it but not before one of the bears tried to kill him. (Reddit) READ THE REST
Matrix 4 trailer
Neo's back in the Matrix and not-so-blissfully unaware of what has (or will?) transpire, but evidently soon makes connections. Most of the old cast is back, with Neil Patrick Harris a prominent newcomer, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus. Lawrence Fishburne says that he wasn't asked and hasn't been told, though it also seems likely… READ THE REST
Get a better night's sleep with $91 off this down alternative comforter
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's that time of year again! If we don't pack on those extra layers (and we don't mean quirky nose warmers!) before slipping into bed at night, nightmares will be the least of our… READ THE REST
Get a top-rated VPN and thousands of hours of e-learning content for just $125
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We don't stop learning after high school or college. Life is one long learning process, but if you've seen the price of degrees these days, you might think pursuing secondary education is out… READ THE REST
Live life refreshed, to the fullest, and on the go with $46 off this modular mobile bed
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. In times like these,e ditch their conventional single-family homes and take their show on the road. If you think about it, mobile home living scratches both the itch to travel and… READ THE REST