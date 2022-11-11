Get ready for a Snoop Dogg biopic

Snoop Dogg has really done it all. The rap legend's random appearances across all forms of media have become something of a meme. Uncle Snoop has been an actor, a wrestler, a game show host, a restauranteur, and even helped Kevin Hart host the Olympics. Truly, Snoop has lived a charmed life. Even before he started collecting trophies for side quests, Uncle Snoop had already amassed a host of experiences that would make Horatio Hornblower feel inadequate by comparison. Alright, maybe that was a stretch, but you get the idea. Snoop's journey has been tailor-made for a movie since the late-90s.

Following in the footsteps of the NWA's Straight Outta Compton, Biggie Smalls' Notorious, and Tupac's All Eyes on Me, before him, Snoop Dogg is set to receive his own biopic. Considering that Snoop hasn't lost any of his pop culture relevance, it'll be interesting to see where the film decides to end. Will it cover his Snoop Lion era? How many times will Martha Stewart show up? There are just too many questions to answer at this juncture.