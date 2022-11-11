Psychedelic mushrooms decriminalized in Colorado

Colorado voters approved a ballot initiative to decriminalize hallucinogenic mushrooms on Tuesday, making Colorado the second U.S. state — after Oregon — "to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin," according to AP. (Oregon legalized psilocybin in 2020.)

Known as the "Natural Medicine Health Act," the initiative will allow healing centers to use psilocybin to treat adults 21 and older who have mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD. The measure will also allow people to "grow, possess and share" magic mushrooms, but selling them even for personal use will remain illegal.

