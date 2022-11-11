Study finds you can change your brain to hear better in chaotic, noisy environments

A study published in the Journal of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology (JARO) reports that people with normal hearing can train their brains to better understand speech in low signal-to-noise environments.

From The Brighter Side:

For the training, participants in the 40-person experimental group compared multiple series of rapid tones (think beeps or clicks) in nine sessions over three weeks. Compared to members of the 37-person control group, who were asked to detect a single tone in , those in the experimental group showed overall improvement. … The rate discrimination study is the first to show that "auditory training promotes neural changes in the brain, known as neuroplasticity," Gordon-Salant said. "The results offer great hope in developing clinically feasible auditory training programs that can improve older listeners' ability to communicate in difficult situations."

When I'm in a noisy restaurant, I often think of author Douglas Coupland's account of sneezing up a piece of living tissue and how he became hypersensitive to noise after that: