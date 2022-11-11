Take entertainment on the road with a $379 pre-Black Friday discount on this projector and portable screen

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

As we start to retreat into our holes this winter, activities become less and less exciting (unless you're into puzzles, in which case, you've got some work to do). That said, there's a surprising amount to do that can be considered both in and outdoor fun, and one of those things is catching a flick.

Grab your popcorn. The Watch from Anywhere Bundle, which includes a Wemax Go Projector and a 40-inch portable screen, is on sale for $199.99. Wondering why the price is so low? This November, we're treating every Friday like Black Friday, so we're dropping prices on some of our most popular gadgets and apps early. As an added bonus, because we're bundling two items, they are less expensive than if you bought each separately.

Gather the brood and do something fun outside with this projector and portable screen bundle (while you can if you live in an area where both your plants and dreams die in the colder months). Excellent for those late nights curling up in your favorite flannel with your buds, this projector's patented ALPD laser technology, super-bright 300 ANSI lumens, and double-bright display deliver a crisp, clean view of all your favorite shows and movies on the big screen.

There's no need for cables with this duo because they're WiFi enabled, so you don't have to fuss with a complicated setup. But if you are a sucker for cords (stranger things have happened), the projector features HDMI, USB, and Type-C ports.

The 4K multi-layer screen is super light, so even if you want to take this pair inside during the chilly months, it's easy to pack up and get back where it's warm. It's totally free-standing and will do great on any tabletop of your choosing, making the portable projector screen awesome for the road.

Walmart customers rated the Wemax Go 4.9 out of 5 stars, which means many folks got a great view over the summer and want to keep the party going. Verified customer Diane rated the Wemax Go 5 stars, sharing, "The image is amazing. It is better than expected for a non full HD projector with 300 ANSI Lumens. I believe due to the ALPD technology."

Get the Watch from Anywhere Bundle, which includes a user manual, warranty card, projector bag, and power adapter, for $199.99 (Reg. $679) — no coupon necessary. And since this Black Friday deal dropped early, you won't have to wait for a better price. Want more huge savings? Every Friday in November, we're releasing irresistible Black Friday deals early, so don't miss next Friday's drops.

Prices subject to change.