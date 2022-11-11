The trailer for John Wick Chapter 4 is here

Like his ruthless character John Wick, it's impossible to stop Keanu Reeves. For the last few years, the world has been caught in the "Keanaissance." One day, we all just woke up and said to ourselves, "isn't Keanu Reeves just awesome?" Since that faithful moment, Reeves' already impressive career went from strength to strength. After appearing in Toy Story 4, Reeves inexplicably found himself in a Bill & Ted sequel. Hell, Warner Brothers just randomly green-lit Constantine 2 almost 20 years after the original hit theaters.

In truth, a large part of Keanu's glorious second act can be attributed to his wildly popular turn as the dog-loving killing machine John Wick. Through the momentum of the John Wick series, Reeves didn't just propel his own career, but he injected new blood into the stale action genre. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for John Wick Chapter 4.