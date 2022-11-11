Watch the trailer for the upcoming animated adaptation of The Three-Body Problem

In case the audio adaptation Liu Cixin's award-winning sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem wasn't enough to hold you over until the release of the upcoming Netflix adaptation, the Chinese streaming platform Bilibili is releasing its own anime-style adaptation, due out next month. Author Liu sounds excited about this particular version, saying in a press release:

Animation, like science fiction, is the art of imagination. Imagination is humanity's most powerful force. I believe in the world of animation, a sci-fi story like The Three-Body Problem can really come alive.

Of course, he also said some legitimately heinous things about Muslim Uighurs that had some racist US politicians clutching their pearls in outrage, but that's a story for another time. You can check out the trailer above!