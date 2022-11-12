Disneyland's 'It's a Small World' adds characters in wheelchairs

In an ever-expanding wave of inclusiveness, Disneyland has added several dolls in wheelchairs to its famed "It's a Small World" attraction. While the dolls have been added as part of the seasonal holiday overlay, these new characters will be permanent residents of the ride.

ABC7:

On Friday morning, two dolls in wheelchairs were unveiled on the theme park's "It's a Small World" ride, a project that took more than half a year and involved both Disney creatives and the park's accessibility team.

The change was part of an ongoing effort of looking at the resort "with a magnifying glass" for opportunities for inclusion, said Kim Irvine, executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering for Disneyland Resort.

The attraction, designed by Disney artist Mary Blair, opened in 1966 in Anaheim after it was presented at the 1964-65 World's Fair in New York.