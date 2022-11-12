Experimental website deteriorates each time someone visits it

Crowd-jpeg is an experimental site that deteriorates upon each visit. The website consists of nothing but an image of a lake against a backdrop of a sunset, mountains, and trees. Each time someone visits, the image becomes more distorted and fuzzy.

After 200 visits, an option to restore the image to its original quality will appear on screen, but then disappears for another 200 visits if it isn't pressed promptly. You can see what number your visit to the site is by looking at your tab. I was visitor number 6259. I guess nobody has pressed the reset button in a while, because my image is just an abstract vortex of colors.