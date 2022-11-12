The earwax candle kit is the ultimate holiday prank gift

If you like to stay in the April Fools Day spirit all year round, then you may consider gifting someone the Earwax Candle Kit Prank Gift Box this holiday season. The box is designed to make your prankee think that they're receiving a kit which will guide them through the process of "creating a candle unique as themselves" aka turning their very own earwax into a candle.

In actuality, this is just an empty box that you can fill with their real gift. FYI: If you happen to have an oddball relative who would be thrilled to receive an earwax candle kit, then this prank gift box will do nothing but shatter their hopes to have "a candle as unique as themself".

(Image from wikipedia)